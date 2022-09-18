Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LINK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

