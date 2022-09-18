International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICAGY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 93,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 245.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

