Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

