Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Investar Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts predict that Investar will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

