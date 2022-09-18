Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Price Performance

Investar stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $28.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.