iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.16. 1,016,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

