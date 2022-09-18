iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 84,986 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,522,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.34. 44,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

