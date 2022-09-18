iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 304,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

