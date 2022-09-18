iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $108.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

