iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 67,124,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.