iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

Shares of ENZL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 86,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $65.01.

