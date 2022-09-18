iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.99. 41,155,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667,990. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average of $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

