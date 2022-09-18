iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,169,000 after purchasing an additional 873,805 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,068 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.