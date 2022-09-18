iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.