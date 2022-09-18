iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,874 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. 1,843,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,836. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

