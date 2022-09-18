iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.96. 4,861,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

