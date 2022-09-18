J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 84,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,342. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

