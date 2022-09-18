Jarvis+ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,412.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $153,918.10 and approximately $64,412.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,784.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005417 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00062870 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

