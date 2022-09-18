JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 25,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,702. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

