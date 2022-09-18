JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JE Cleantech Price Performance
JE Cleantech stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 111,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.
About JE Cleantech
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JE Cleantech (JCSE)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.