JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $287.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.90 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

