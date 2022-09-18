JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDEPF opened at $27.93 on Thursday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

