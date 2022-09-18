Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Jushi Price Performance
Shares of JUSHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Jushi has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JUSHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Jushi from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jushi from $4.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
About Jushi
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jushi (JUSHF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.