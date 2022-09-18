Kadena Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007481 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $292.08 million and $6.88 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official website is www.kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.