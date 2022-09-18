Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 512,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of KLTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

About Kaltura

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Further Reading

