Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,835,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 1,380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Karora Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 103,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.