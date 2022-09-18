Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of KPELY stock remained flat at $10.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keppel has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.