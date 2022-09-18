Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,373.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

KIKOF remained flat at $56.49 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

