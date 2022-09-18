Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

