Kin (KIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $342,718.00

Kin (KIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $22.74 million and $342,718.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.
Kin Coin Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,201,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
