Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGFHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,212. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.