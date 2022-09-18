Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €65.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €21.77 ($22.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.81. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

