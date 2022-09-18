Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

KEC opened at C$15.55 on Wednesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.97 million and a PE ratio of 57.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$216.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 5.4600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$518,088.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.