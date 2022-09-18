KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.
In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KLAC opened at $335.53 on Friday. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.75 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
