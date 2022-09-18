KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Update

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

KLA Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $335.53 on Friday. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.75 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.