KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,212. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. Analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

