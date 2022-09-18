Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MiX Telematics accounts for about 4.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of MiX Telematics worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MIXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

