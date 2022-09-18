Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Price Performance

NYSE KOP traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.73. 344,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,933. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $454.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.