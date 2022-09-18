Kuverit (KUV) Reaches Market Cap of $92,901.10

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $92,901.10 and $3.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

