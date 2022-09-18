Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.0011

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $10,599.58 and $2,241.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. Telegram | Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.