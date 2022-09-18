Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Lam Research stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,480. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

