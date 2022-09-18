Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $90,310.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,642 shares of company stock worth $670,142 in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.