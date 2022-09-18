Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Largo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Largo Stock Performance

Largo stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $364.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Largo has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Largo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Largo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Largo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,790,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 456,965 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Largo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Largo by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

