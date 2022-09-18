Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average of $248.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.