Leo Brokerage LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.