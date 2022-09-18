Leo Brokerage LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,787 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,510,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.