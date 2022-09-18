LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 449,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.29. LG Display has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LG Display Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

