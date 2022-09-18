Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,061 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,320,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 2.26. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

