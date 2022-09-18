Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.91.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.