LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock remained flat at $1.00 on Friday. 64,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.50. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

