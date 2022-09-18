Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Limbach by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LMB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,734. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

